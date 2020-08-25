WATCH: Lighting Strikes Right After Groom Complains About 2020
Mother Nature Didn't Like His Vows
August 25, 2020
It was something straight out of a movie. During a wedding, a groom was giving his vows and made a comment on how 2020 sucks. It was at that moment that a bolt of lightning struck just across the lake where they were holding the ceremony. It seems Mother Nature didn't like the wise crack.
Turn on the sound for this one. Mother nature has one wry sense of humor. Thankfully no one got electrocuted and we finished our vows before the rain started!