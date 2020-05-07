State Partners With Kroger to Provide Free COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing in Grand Blanc

Governor Whitmer, MDHHS partnered with Kroger Health to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in the Grand Blanc area.

"Testing remains critical in our state and can save lives. We must keep working to expand testing and require people to test positive to self-isolate," said Governor Whitmer in the press release.

Testing will be held in the Grand Blanc High School parking lot at 12500 Holly Rd, and will be open from Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eligibility for the test will be decided by a short virtual screening.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Rachael Hurst from Kroger about the screening, and how more locations will be coming.