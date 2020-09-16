Kristen Bell Lets Her Daughters Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer

Kristen Bell probably shouldn't have admitted this, but she and Dax Shepard let their daughters . . . who are 7 and 5 . . . drink O'Doul's . . . even during their Zoom classes. Dax drinks it because he's been sober for 16 years, and they're cool with the girls drinking it since it's non-alcoholic. Technically, it's .05% alcohol by volume, which is BASICALLY nothing.

During an appearance on a podcast yesterday she said, quote, "They have 15-minute breaks where they're allowed to jump around and grab a snack and wiggle it out. "I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms. They're both just sipping their Doulies. And I'm like, 'What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'" But she added, quote, "You're welcome to tell me I'm a terrible parent. I don't care. I'm a great parent, I think. I'm learning every day."

If you're wondering why the kids would even WANT an O'Doul's, it's because Dax drinks it. He's been sober for 16 years. Kristen said, quote, "When we first had our child and . . . we'd walk around the neighborhood, he'd pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth. "It's a sentimental thing for my girls, it makes them feel close to their dad."

She also says it has allowed them to have a conversation with their daughters about sobriety, and why their father CAN'T drink.