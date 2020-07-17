Kevin Hart Partners with Detroit Enterpreneur's Sweet Tea Company

July 17, 2020
Nailah Ellis Brown and Kevin Hart

Photo Credit: Nailah Ellis Brown

A shot in the arm for a local business from a Hollywood heavyweight!

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has invested in Detroit-based Ellis Island Tea. Owner Nailah Ellis-Brown shared the news on social media.

"He fell in love with the story, and he loved the product," Nailah says. 

Nailah started Ellis Island Tea 12 years ago, first making her great-grandfather's tea recipe in the basement of her mother's house. Her great-grandfather was a Jamaican immigrant who came from Ellis Island in the early 1900s.

The partnership with Hart will help the tea to go head-to-head with the big beverage companies on store shelves around the country. 

JJ & JoAnne talked to Nailah about the partnership with Kevin Hart.

JoAnne first profiled Nailah and her Ellis Island Tea company back in 2014 when she worked at WXYZ-TV

