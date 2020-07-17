Kevin Hart Partners with Detroit Enterpreneur's Sweet Tea Company

A shot in the arm for a local business from a Hollywood heavyweight!

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has invested in Detroit-based Ellis Island Tea. Owner Nailah Ellis-Brown shared the news on social media.

The cat is out of the bag! Ellis Island Tea is now officially partnered with @kevinhart4real! ----Thank you for your belief in us, Kev! Now I need y’all to go buy some tea because I gotta pay him back ----#EllisIslandTea #KevinHart #entrepreneur #hibiscus #tea #free pic.twitter.com/s9dk7tY29s — Ellis Island Tea -- (@EllisIslandTea) July 14, 2020

"He fell in love with the story, and he loved the product," Nailah says.

Nailah started Ellis Island Tea 12 years ago, first making her great-grandfather's tea recipe in the basement of her mother's house. Her great-grandfather was a Jamaican immigrant who came from Ellis Island in the early 1900s.

The partnership with Hart will help the tea to go head-to-head with the big beverage companies on store shelves around the country.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Nailah about the partnership with Kevin Hart.

JoAnne first profiled Nailah and her Ellis Island Tea company back in 2014 when she worked at WXYZ-TV