Tour Abandoned

Journey have pulled the plug on their spring and summer tour with The Pretenders.

In a statement, Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda say, “There is no greater thrill for us than playing for our incredibly devoted audience, but their safety must come first.

"Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.

"We would like to thank all doctors, nurses, police, other first responders and essential workers for their heroic efforts, as well as our fans for doing everything possible to stay safe. We would also like to send The Pretenders our best wishes and hope to see them in the future. We will see everyone again as soon as it is safe to tour, and we will share that news as it becomes available. In the meantime, please Don’t Stop Believin’ in the wonder of life and in each other.”

Journey's tour partners at Live Nation will ensure ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options. You can get a full refund, or you can request a 150 percent credit with Live Nation donating the number of tickets you originally purchased to healthcare workers on the front lines. For more details, go to Liveation.com/Refund.

Journey also made a point of issuing new photos of the band members, which no longer include bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith, who were fired in May after allegedly attempting to gain control of the band name.