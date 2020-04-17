Johnny Depp And Jeff Beck Debut John Lennon Cover Of "Isolation"

Jeff Beck and actor Johnny Depp have teamed up for a new cover of John Lennon's 1970 classic "Isolation" from his first post-Beatles solo album, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. Back in September, Depp joined Beck and his band at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas to perform the song.

Jeff Beck said in a statement: "Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year. We weren’t expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true 'Isolation' that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it. You’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic."