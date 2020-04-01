John Mayer Writes Song Slamming Billionaire David Geffen's "Self Isolating" On His Yacht

John Mayer posted a parody song lampooning a tone-deaf Instagram post by billionaire David Geffen. Mayer released a parody track called “Drone Shot of My Yacht” following the 77-year-old businessman and philanthropist’s post over the weekend. Geffen went private on Instagram after revealing that he has been isolating on a yacht in the Grenadines, islands in the Caribbean. He was slammed for showing off his wealth and privilege as millions of other people are struggling with unemployment and healthcare workers are fighting for their lives while trying to save others. “If it’s stuck in my head, it might as well be stuck in yours,” John captioned an Instagram video featuring his parody song and a slideshow of yacht photos.