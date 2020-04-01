John Mayer Writes Song Slamming Billionaire David Geffen's "Self Isolating" On His Yacht

The song is a hit!

April 1, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
John Mayer performs during a stop of The Search for Everything World Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena on August 1, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Categories: 
coronavirus
Entertainment
Music
Shows

John Mayer posted a parody song lampooning a tone-deaf Instagram post by billionaire David Geffen. Mayer released a parody track called “Drone Shot of My Yacht” following the 77-year-old businessman and philanthropist’s post over the weekend. Geffen went private on Instagram after revealing that he has been isolating on a yacht in the Grenadines, islands in the Caribbean. He was slammed for showing off his wealth and privilege as millions of other people are struggling with unemployment and healthcare workers are fighting for their lives while trying to save others. “If it’s stuck in my head, it might as well be stuck in yours,” John captioned an Instagram video featuring his parody song and a slideshow of yacht photos.

If it’s stuck in my head, it might as well be stuck in yours. Here’s “Drone Shot of My Yacht,” as featured on last night’s @currentmood.

A post shared by John Mayer -- (@johnmayer) on

Tags: 
John Mayer
David Geffen
Yacht Rock

Recent Podcast Audio
Mom's Restaurant in Trenton is Feeding Medical Professionals and First Responders WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne's Psychologist Sister Dr Jessica Purtan-Harrell Helps You Deal With Anxiety From Self-Isolation WOMCFM: On-Demand
Renee Gray from Planet Fitness Explains Free At Home Work-Ins WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Show March 30th 2020 WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chairman of the North American International Auto Show Doug North WOMCFM: On-Demand
JJ & JoAnne Show March 27th 2020 WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes