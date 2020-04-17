John Krasinski To Host Virtual Prom Friday Night
For all the kids missing out on prom this year
April 17, 2020
John Krasinski is providing some fun for high schoolers who are missing out on prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He's hosting a virtual prom Friday night as part of his new YouTube series Some Good News.
You heard it here first! Who's headed to #SGNProm with @johnkrasinski on Friday --------? https://t.co/RWRwkZcuAD pic.twitter.com/qI5gCbDByn— Some Good News (@somegoodnews) April 16, 2020
Your formal #SGNProm invitation ------— Some Good News (@somegoodnews) April 16, 2020
Who's coming? Tag your friends below and make sure you tune in! We've got more than a few surprises for you up our sleeve. pic.twitter.com/dRCsVjRdXY