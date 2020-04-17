John Krasinski To Host Virtual Prom Friday Night

For all the kids missing out on prom this year

April 17, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
John Krasinski

coronavirus
Coronavirus Special Features
Features

John Krasinski is providing some fun for high schoolers who are missing out on prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He's hosting a virtual prom Friday night as part of his new YouTube series Some Good News.

 

JJ & JoAnne
John Krasinski
virtual prom

