John Krasinski Sells "Some Good News" To CBS After Bidding War

Krasinski Will Not be The Host Anymore. Replacement To Be Named

May 22, 2020
John Krasinski’s “Some Good News” is on the move. Following a massive bidding war, the feel-good web series has been licensed to ViacomCBS in a rich deal. CBS All Access, which will be rebranded this summer and bolstered with more originals from across the ViacomCBS portfolio, will have the first window for the new episodes before they move to a number of the company’s linear networks. While Krasinski will continue to be involved as an executive producer, he will not host the new episodes. A new host will be named at a later date, though Krasinski will have some sort of on-air presence.

