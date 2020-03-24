John Fogerty Serenades Fans Online

John Fogerty is the second artist serenading fans from home as part of Rolling Stone and IGTV's "In My Room" video series. Brian Wilson kicked off the series last week, with new episodes being posted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 3 p.m. EST. "In My Room" features notable musicians performing at home while we're all cooped up riding out the Coronavirus pandemic.

Outdoors, Fogerty performed his Creedence Clearwater Revival classic "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," before heading into his studio to sing "Bad Moon Rising," and the band's epic ballad, "Long As I Can See The Light" on piano.