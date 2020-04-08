Joe Exotic Will Be Part of New "Tiger King" Documentary

Investigation Discovery (ID), who's doing the followup, says Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will answer the questions unanswered by the seven-part Netflix docu-series.

The new documentary promises exclusive, never-before-seen footage and more insight into Joe Exotic, who's serving 22 years in prison for allegedly plotting to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

The new show will also take a closer look at Baskin and the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

The Netflix series is supposed to get an extra episode soon.