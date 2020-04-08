Joe Exotic Will Be Part of New "Tiger King" Documentary

The Tiger King Joe Exotic will be a part of a new documentary

Investigation Discovery (ID), who's doing the followup, says Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will answer the questions unanswered by the seven-part Netflix docu-series.

The new documentary promises exclusive, never-before-seen footage and more insight into Joe Exotic, who's serving 22 years in prison for allegedly plotting to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.

The new show will also take a closer look at Baskin and the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis.

The Netflix series is supposed to get an extra episode soon.

