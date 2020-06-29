Man Who Shares Daily Dad Jokes Holds Contest to Raise Money for COVID relief

Since March when the COVID crisis began, Tom Schruben has been posting a daily "dad joke" on a whiteboard in his yard.

Photo Credit: Tom Schruben

The jokes became a hit with people looking for some comedic relief. The jokes became so popular, Tom started his own Dad Joke Facebook Page

Tom decided he wanted to make a difference with the dad jokes, so he started a contest to find the best, or worst, dad joke. Entries cost 5 dollars and all the money raised was donated to a non-profit in that helps families in need in the Washington D.C. area, where he lives.

Check out JJ & JoAnne's interview with Tom and hear the winning "dad joke".