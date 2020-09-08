The Creator of Jelly Belly Is Giving Away a Candy Factory, Willy Wonka Style

If you've got a child with behavior issues who needs to be taught a gruesome lesson and then possibly have that lesson explained to them in song by Oompa Loompas, maybe keep them away from this contest.

A guy named David Klein is the founder of Jelly Belly jelly beans. He's getting ready to retire. So he's giving away one of his candy factories . . . Willy Wonka style. Here's how the contest works. He's gone to all 50 states and hidden a special necklace in each state. For $50 at TheGoldTicket.com, you can get a ticket to a scavenger hunt for the necklace in your state. (If the link is not working, it's because the website has been having some connectivity issues.)

And if you find it, you get $5,000 . . . plus you're entered in the grand prize drawing, where one of the 50 winners will get the candy factory.