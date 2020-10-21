Jeff Bridges Quotes ‘The Dude’ When Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges has cancer, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor. “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” the actor tweeted Monday, channeling his Big Lebowski character. “I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” The 70-year-old, who didn’t specify what type of lymphoma he has, thanked fans for their well wishes, then concluded: “And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.” Bridges and his wife of 43 years have three daughters and two grandchildren.

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl



