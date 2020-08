When actress Lisa Bonet was 17, her first car was a 1965 Ford Mustang. Over the years, it exchanged hands a few times and she lost track of the vehicle. Well, her husband, Jason Momoa, a.k.a. Aquaman, found the car and had it shipped to his buddies shop to have them restore it for her. The look on her face when he surprised her with it is preiceless!

Video of MY WIFE'S FIRST MUSTANG