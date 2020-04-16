It's Wear Your Pajamas Day... but hasn't every day been that lately as we're stuck inside?

But if you want to improve you mood, you may want to change out of those pajamas.

Social psychologists say that clothing is an extension of the self and that by getting dressed you create a shift in your mindset that can improve how you feel. So it seems staying in sweats all the time can take its toll on your psyche. Dr. Adam Galinsky, a psychologist, told Mother.ly that "enclothed cognition" is a phenomenon in which clothes can put you in a different psychological state—so your outfit can affect how you think and behave.

He adds, “We think not just with our brains but with our bodies.” It seems getting out of your pajamas might make your feel happier, feel more in control, feel prepared for the day, and make you feel better about yourself.