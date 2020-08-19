Only 2020: It's Raining Chocolate In Switzerland

Residents of a town in Switzerland were shocked earlier this week when it suddenly started raining chocolate outside.

A ventilation system at a nearby Lindt chocolate factory malfunctioned and started blowing cocoa powder all over town, leaving a brown dusting on the ground and on cars. The company insisted that the cocoa dust posed no health risks to residents and offered to pay for any cleanup. The ventilation system was eventually fixed and production resumed.

On a side note, whenever we hear chocolate rain, there is only one thing that comes to mind!