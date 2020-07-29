It's National Wing Day: Here's Where You Can Score The Best Deals

Today is National Chicken Wing Day! Whether you like them hot and spicy, sticky sweet or plain Jane and whether your prefer them served with blue cheese, plum sauce or celery sticks, chicken wings have to be the most versatile protein on the planet.

Established in Buffalo, New York, in 1977 by former mayor Stan Makowski, this simmering day sees restaurants offering deals on delicious chicken wings. Here are some of the best deals for this year:

Applebee’s: Enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free offer for to go or delivery on any of Applebee’s wing options. Valid for online orders only, you can head to Applebees.com or order via the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google) for Carside To Go or Applebee’s Delivery where available. Just add your wings to your cart, and enter the coupon code WINGDAY at checkout.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings (applies to boneless or traditional). The deal is only available for dine-in or by ordering via phone for pickup at your local restaurant.

Hooters: Hooters will offer all guests (dine-in only) 10 free Boneless Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide today. Hooters invites wing fans everywhere to visit WingVote.com now through July 29th to cast a vote for their ultimate favorite, Drums or Flats.

Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings: Get a free order of wings with any purchase of $15 or more. You can enjoy a free order of wings however you prefer them (traditional or boneless) and tossed in your choice of sauce or rub. This offer is only valid on National Chicken Wing Day for orders placed through delivery with GrubHub, UberEATS and Door Dash. Guests that order through GrubHub must use code WINGS on orders of $15 minimum to receive your free order. No promo code is needed when you order a minimum $15 through UberEATS, and with Door Dash, the deal is automatically added at checkout.

Wingstop: Wingstop is hosting a 24-hour virtual DJ festival beginning at midnight EST on July 29, when the chain will livestream an international music festival at wingstopwingday.com. It will feature DJs from around the globe and curated by DJ Jazzy Jeff. Guests who order wings online or in stores will receive five free bonus wings with any order using the code “5FreeWings.” For every five free wings redeemed, the restaurant will donate $1 to Wingstop Charities.