Ikea Releases Meatball Recipe

Calls it an at-home alternative to their fan favorite

April 21, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Ikea

Drago Prvulovic/MalmoBild/Scanpix/Sipa USA

coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Ikea has released the recipe for its iconic Swedish meatballs.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for inspiration in the kitchen,” Ikea said in a statement.

They also released the recipe for their Swedish cream sauce that is typically served with the meatballs.

Ikea's Swedish meatballs with cream sauce:

Makes 16 - 20 meatballs

Meatballs:
1.1 pounds ground beef
250 grams (.55 pounds) ground pork
1 onion finely chopped
1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)
100 grams (3.5 ounces) breadcrumbs
1 egg

5 tablespoons of whole milk
Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for the cream sauce:
Dash of oil
40 grams (1.4 ounces) butter
40 grams (1.4 ounces) plain flour
150 ml (5 fluid ounces) vegetable stock
150 ml (5 fluid ounces) beef stock
150 ml (5 fluid ounces) thick double cream
2 teaspoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
 

Instructions:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for 2 hours (to help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

For the sauce:

Melt the butter in a frying pan. Whisk in the plain flour and continue cooking, stirring continuously for 2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock and beef stock and continue to stir. Add the thick double cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken. Continue to stir.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes -- either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.



 

JJ & JoAnne
Ikea meatballs

