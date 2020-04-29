How Many Spaces Do You Put After a Period? Microsoft Changes The Rules

How many spaces do you make after the end of a sentence when typing?

Microsoft Word is going to start flagging the use of two spaces between sentences as an error. The use of the double-space is leftover from the days of using a typewriter as they could only use “monospaced” fonts, or characters with equal spaces between them, and the extra space ensured a piece would be easier to read.

The new rule is being rolled out slowly across Word so you may not notice the change until you update your software. However, if you are passionate about your double-space habit you can instruct Word to ignore the “error.”