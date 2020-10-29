HOA Orders Removal of Woman’s Strip Club-Inspired Skeleton Display

A Texas woman said her strip club-inspired Halloween display featuring seductively posed skeletons has raised the ire of her local homeowner’s association.

Angela Nava of Richmond said she received a letter from her homeowner’s association Sunday saying there had been complaints filed about her “inappropriate” and “offensively positioned” Halloween decorations. “It’s modeled after an adult club,” she told KTRK-TV. “We just really had a good time changing the scene up every night. Every night, we change the positions of the skeletons, and it’s really been just a great creative outlet for me.” The display features skeletons in colorful wigs pole dancing and striking other suggestive poses. “When I got the letter, I was a little sad,” Nava said. “I thought, ‘OK, I’m just going to take it down. I’m going to comply. I’m going to take it down and just not do this anymore.’ But then I got so much support off of Facebook, and I said, ‘Forget it. People are having so much fun with this, and they love it, I’m going to continue to do it.'”

Photo Angela Nava