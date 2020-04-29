Henry Ford Health Center Provides Support For Healthcare Workers Stuggling with Mental Health Challenges

Also offering resources to the community

April 29, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Henry Ford Health System

Henry Ford Health System

Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features

Henry Ford Health System is making sure those on the front lines get the emotional support they need during the Covid 19 pandemic.

This is a trying time for so many people who are struggling with anxiety, even depression, during these times. For our healthcare workers it can be especially dificult being surrounded by the reality of the disease each day.

Henry Ford Health is offering support groups and other counseling for their employees.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Dr. Lisa MacLean, a Henry Ford Health System Psychologist aboout the mental health challenges facing healthcare workers.

HFHS is also offering support for the community struggling during this time.

  • Henry Ford Community Emotional Support Line for Adults and Teens 313.874.0343 7 am-11 pm
  • State of Michigan Warmline 888.733.7753 10 am-2 am

The warmline is intended to serve individuals living with persistent mental health challenges including anxiety, depression and trauma.

Individuals in crisis, including those considering suicide, contact:

· The Disaster Distress Helpline 24/7 at 800-985-5990

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

 

Tags: 
JJ & JoAnne
Henry Ford Health System

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Lisa MacLean of Henry Ford Health System WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gleaners Food Bank Double Donation Day WOMCFM: On-Demand
Metro Detroit Nurse Michael Palmer Was Gifted Free RV From Camping World WOMCFM: On-Demand
Carl Rose Jr. of Carl's Golfland #ShankThisVirus T-Shirt WOMCFM: On-Demand
Monica Toomey of F.L.A.G. Gives Update On Feeding Front Line Workers WOMCFM: On-Demand
Nino Cutraro and Wahlburgers Donate Meals & iPads To Beaumont Hospital WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes