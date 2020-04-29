Henry Ford Health Center Provides Support For Healthcare Workers Stuggling with Mental Health Challenges

Henry Ford Health System is making sure those on the front lines get the emotional support they need during the Covid 19 pandemic.

This is a trying time for so many people who are struggling with anxiety, even depression, during these times. For our healthcare workers it can be especially dificult being surrounded by the reality of the disease each day.

Henry Ford Health is offering support groups and other counseling for their employees.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Dr. Lisa MacLean, a Henry Ford Health System Psychologist aboout the mental health challenges facing healthcare workers.

HFHS is also offering support for the community struggling during this time.

Henry Ford Community Emotional Support Line for Adults and Teens 313.874.0343 7 am-11 pm

State of Michigan Warmline 888.733.7753 10 am-2 am

The warmline is intended to serve individuals living with persistent mental health challenges including anxiety, depression and trauma.

Individuals in crisis, including those considering suicide, contact:

· The Disaster Distress Helpline 24/7 at 800-985-5990

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-8255.