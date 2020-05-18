Henry Ford Nurse Talks with JJ & JoAnne About Being Part of NASCAR Tribute to Frontline Workers

NASCAR is back! As part of its return Sunday, NASCAR honored frontline workers all around the country in a video before the race, including two from Metro Detroit. 36 Doctors, nurses and EMTs served as Honorary Grand Marshals, and had the honor of saying the iconic words, "Drivers, start your engines!"

We can never thank these people enough. #TheRealHeroes give the command to start today's race at @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/SLbQ55dQ6p — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2020

NASCAR racer Jimmie Johnson honored Henry Ford West Bloomfield ER nurse Michael Palmer, who writes Johnson's #48 on his face shield at the hospital. Palmer's name appeared above the door on the #48 racecar.

It’s an honor to have you riding along with us on Sunday @Mikey2082. We’re so thankful for you and all your fellow COVID-19 frontline workers. #TheRealHeroes #NASCARisBack pic.twitter.com/qb3ujM7HIY — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 14, 2020

Back in April, Johnson surprised Palmer recently when he was on Mike Tirico's NBCSN's online show.

Palmer recently returned to work after contracting and fighting COVID-19 himself. JJ & JoAnne talked to Palmer Monday morning about the honor of being part of NASCAR's first race back.

Martina Symons, a nurse in Livonia, had her name displayed on the driver’s door handle of Brad Keselowski’s car, a Rochester Hills native.