Henry Ford Nurse Gets Surprise From NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson

Happened on NBCSN's "Lunch Talk" with Mike Tirico

April 16, 2020
What a special moment for one of our healthcare heroes. Michael Palmer is a nurse at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. During an appearance Wednesday on Mike Tirico’s online NBS Sports “Lunch Talk”, the show surprised Palmer by having NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson appear on screen. Palmer is a hue NASCAR fan, and Jimmie Johnson is his favorite.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Palmer this morning about the surprise

