Henry Ford Nurse Gets Surprise From NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson

What a special moment for one of our healthcare heroes. Michael Palmer is a nurse at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital. During an appearance Wednesday on Mike Tirico’s online NBS Sports “Lunch Talk”, the show surprised Palmer by having NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson appear on screen. Palmer is a hue NASCAR fan, and Jimmie Johnson is his favorite.

VIP treatment for a true hero.@JimmieJohnson is going to bring ER nurse Michael Palmer and his family to @BMSupdates as an honorary pit crew member! #LunchTalkNBCSN pic.twitter.com/DfVtlK9Nky — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) April 15, 2020

JJ & JoAnne talked to Palmer this morning about the surprise