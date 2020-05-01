So Now You're Also a Teacher! How a Local Company is Helping Parents With Distance Learning

Learning Gizmos will be your personal shopper

May 1, 2020
Pulling your hair out trying to help your kids with distance learning? A local company can help. Learning Gizmos is a parent-teacher store in Warren. But face it... these days, most parents are having to play the role of teacher too, and that's where Learning Gizmos can help.

The store, located at 23601 Van Dyke Ave, is closed for walk-in business, but it's offering curbside pickup. Three three sisters who run it will be your personal shopper, recommeding items for you based on your child's needs, gathering what you like, and offering pickup. 

JJ & JoAnne talked with Nancy Korte from Learning Gizmos. She's offering a 20% discount to WOMC listeners just by mentioning WOMC.

