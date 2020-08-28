Heartwarming Video: See the Reaction When a Man Asks Younger Brother with Down Syndrome to be His Best Man

We need more stories like this! In a heartwarming video that has now gone viral, a man asks his younger brother to be his best man, catching him completely off-guard.

Will Claussen is getting married next summer. His 22-year-old brother and best friend Harry has Down Syndrome.

In the video, Will and Henry are seen outside shoveling when Henry finds a buried message in a bottle. Inside was a note that read: “Henry Joe, you are already the best bro, and my very best friend, so will you please say yes and be my best man?”

Henry lights up and jumps into his big brother's arms. Along with a huge hug, he said 'yes'!