Fisherman Catches Fish From His Balcony While Social Distancing

A fisherman was so bored during his social isolation that he decided to fish from his balcony.

Phillip Du Plessis in Dubai says he is currently on day 11 of a recent two-week lockdown in the United Arab Emirates and was “losing his mind not being able to fish.” So he grabbed his fishing gear and threw a line out of his apartment window to the river below. After two attempts he was able to catch a bream. He posted a video of his lucky catch in an Australian fishing Facebook group and many were impressed.