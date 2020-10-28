Haunted Car Wash: Get a Spook & a Shine in Wixom

A scare and a shine! That's what you'll get at Motor City Express' Haunted Car Wash in Wixom.

It's taking place October 28-30 from 5-9 p.m. at 49231 Alpha Drive. The spooky wash cost $20 and $5 from every sale will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Haunted car wash is family friendly, but it's recommended if you have young kids you go between 5-7 p.m. when it's still light outside.

Check out this preview video.