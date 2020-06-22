"Hamilton" Trailer Released: Watch Here

"Hamilton" fans... the trailer is here!

DIsney+ released a trailer for the film, which features the original Broadway cast, including Lin Maneul Miranda.

Video of Hamilton - Official Trailer

And the best part... you can enjoy the 11-time award-winning musical from the comfort of you own home, when it streams on Disney+ starting July 3.

The film was shot back in 2016 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in 2016. The original plan was to release the film in October of 2021, but however, due to “the extraordinary challenges facing our world," Disney’s Bob Iger said, the musical would come to Disney+ for all to enjoy.

"Hamilton" creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted the trailer on Sunday, along with the words "May you always be satisfied", a reference to the song "Satisfied" from the musical.

"Hamilton" tells is an on-stage hip-hop biography of founding father Alexander Hamilton.