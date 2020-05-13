Hamilton The Film Version To Stream On Disney+ July 3rd

It was originally slated to hit theaters in October 2021

The Fourth of July weekend just got a huge boost of patriotism -- the film version of Hamilton will hit Disney Plus on July 3rd.

It was actually filmed by the original Broadway cast back in 2016, and slated to hit theaters in October 2021. But Disney head Bob Iger and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the good news this morning (Wednesday) on Good Morning America.

