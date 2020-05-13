Hamilton The Film Version To Stream On Disney+ July 3rd
It was originally slated to hit theaters in October 2021
May 13, 2020
The Fourth of July weekend just got a huge boost of patriotism -- the film version of Hamilton will hit Disney Plus on July 3rd.
It was actually filmed by the original Broadway cast back in 2016, and slated to hit theaters in October 2021. But Disney head Bob Iger and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced the good news this morning (Wednesday) on Good Morning America.
JUST IN: @RobertIger and @Lin_Manuel Miranda announce the filmed version of “Hamilton” coming to @DisneyPlus July 3rd! https://t.co/hhsPclrwpn pic.twitter.com/XcrfdxGOJR— Good Morning America (@GMA) May 12, 2020