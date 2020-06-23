"Hamilton" Had to Censor Two F-Bombs to Get Onto Disney+

June 23, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Hamilton coming to Disney+

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines

A filmed version of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" hits Disney+ on July 3rd, and it'll be presented just the way it was onstage.  With a couple very small tweaks so it could get a PG-13 rating.

Creator and star LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA Tweeted, quote, "On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note & scene . . . But [the> MPAA has a hard rule about language:  More than 1 utterance of [eff> is an automatic R rating.

"We have 3 [effs> in our show.  So I literally gave two [effs> so the kids could see it."

Tags: 
hamilton
Disney+