Gov. Whitmer Expected to Open Gyms, Movie Theaters & Bowling Alleys

It's been a long time coming... and now it looks like the Governor is ready to reopen indoor movie theaters, gyms, skating rinks, bowling alley and other shuttered businesses.

An announcement is expected as early as Wednesday, September 2.

"The governor has basically concluded that we can now do that safely," WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick reported Monday. "And the gym guys that we talked to said: Look it, we do have a protocol. We're actually going to be safer than going into a bar or a restaurant, except you can't get food and you can't get drunk. But who's counting?"

