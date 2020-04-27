Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Spoofed On SNL

Over the weekend on Saturday Night Live, Michigan Govenor Gretchen Whitmer was "featured" on the show. SNL comedian Cecily Strong portrayed Gov. Whitmer from her backyard. In the skit, Gov. Whitmer was talking about President Trump and the nicknames he has given other govenoers in the country. Also in the skit, the govenor is seen nursing a Labbats Blue beer.

Video of Message from Gov. Whitmer - SNL

The kicker is that the very next morning, the real Governor Whitmer responded on Fox 2 Detroit with Charlie Langton.