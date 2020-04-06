Gloria Gaynor Gives Shoutout to Dearborn Students: You Will Survive
Henry Ford Academy did lip sync to "I Will Survive"
April 6, 2020
Gloria Gaynor sent a video message to students and teachers at Henry Ford Academy High School is Dearborn after staff there perfomred a lipsync to her iconic song "I Will Survive" to entertain and inspire students during the coronavirus crisis.
In the video Gaynor said "I will survive, you will survive, we all will survive." The disco queen then broke into a cappella version of her hit song.