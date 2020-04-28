Gleaners Double Donation Day is Tuesday, April 28

Gleaners is asking the community to join the Powered by Food Initiative to help meet the increased need in light of the coronavirus crisis. And there's no better time to give. Tuesday, April 28, your donations are doubled thanks to a $150,000 match incentive from PNC Bank and a group of generous donors.

Gleaners is working with 500+ agencies to provide food for those hit hard by the economic impact of the coronavirus. They've set up 66 new emergency drive-thru and walk-up distribution sites. They're finding that people who have never needed help before are now coming to them for assistance.

You can make a donation to Gleaners at their website.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Gleaner's Stacey Averill Tuesday about the need and the effort to meet it.