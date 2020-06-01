Genesee County Sheriff Walks With Protesters

He removed his riot gear and walked with Flint protestors. It's a remarkable video of Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson and it's now gone viral.

"Let's walk," Sheriff Swanson said as he asked the protesters what they wanted him to do.

Swanson said he and other law enforcement officals could see a group of protesters moving gradually toward the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. He saw a Flint Township officer fist bump a protester, and it was that moment he decided to do something that turned the tide. He took off his riot gear and addressed the crowd, asking what he could do.

Amazing scene unfolding in Flint, Twp, Michigan. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson has joined protesters in a peaceful march. Read More: https://t.co/4ioyUnymNv @MichStatePolice @GovWhitmer pic.twitter.com/nMCVuXQ0TZ — Mid-Michigan NOW (@midmichigannow) May 31, 2020

JJ & JoAnne talked to Sheriff Swanson Monday morning.