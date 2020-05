A porch camera captured hilarious video of a tiny dog scaring away two men who tried to break into a home.

The video captures two men walking up to to the front door and presumably entering the house.

Seconds later, it shows the men running away, following by a small dog, a Maltese, chasing after them barking.

Marley's owner, 78 year old Lynda Knuth was awoken by the commotion at her Austalian home.