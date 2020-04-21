Fox Sports Detroit's Matt Shepard Does Play-By-Play For Online Videos

Matt Shepard from Fox Sports Detroit and the Detroit Tigers is keeping his skills sharp during the quarantine by doing play-by-play for online videos. Whether it's a family playing floor hockey in the living room or little kids dunking on baby hoops, Shep is bringing the heat!

Here a family is playing floor hockey and Shep has the call on the action...

With the NHL on ice, we have mini-sticks hockey and another edition of #ShepCalls. @rdmooney pic.twitter.com/n5gQaZw2EY — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 1, 2020

Shep is also giving high school athletes some love. Even though spring sports has been cancelled because of COVID19, older videos from the winter sports make play-by-play gold!

JJ & JoAnne talked to Matt about #ShepCalls