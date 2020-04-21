Fox Sports Detroit's Matt Shepard Does Play-By-Play For Online Videos

#ShepCalls is trending

April 21, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Matt Shepard of Fox Sports Detroit does play-by-play videos for people at home
Matt Shepard from Fox Sports Detroit and the Detroit Tigers is keeping his skills sharp during the quarantine by doing play-by-play for online videos. Whether it's a family playing floor hockey in the living room or little kids dunking on baby hoops, Shep is bringing the heat! 

Here a family is playing floor hockey and Shep has the call on the action...

Shep is also giving high school athletes some love. Even though spring sports has been cancelled because of COVID19, older videos from the winter sports make play-by-play gold! 

JJ & JoAnne talked to Matt about #ShepCalls

