Ford Fireworks Moved to August 31 Without Crowds: TV-Only Event

Detroit's annual Ford Fireworks will be held on Monday, August 31 will be held without crowds, as a TV-only event.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by Tony Michaels, president of The Parade Company, during Mayor Mike Duggan's afternoon press conference.

The fireworks will be part of a three-hour show on WDIV Local 4, and it'll honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme is "We Are One Together".

The event, typically held in late June, was postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

“Detroit is one of the most remarkable and resilient cities in America and we are proud to bring the Ford Fireworks to our community in a very special way this year,” said Tony Michaels, President and CEO, The Parade Company.

