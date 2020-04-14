Ford Designers Create Coloring Book Pages & Activities For Kids

Available to download for free

April 14, 2020
Ford coloring page

Ford Motor Company

coronavirus
Coronavirus Detroit
Coronavirus Special Features
Features

Ford designers have come together to provide some fun for kids and adults alike stuck at home.

They've created Ford themed coloring pages and activities that you can download here for free.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Ford creative digital designer Kevin Ketchum about the project.

JJ JoAnne Jason Caricature Coloring Page
credit: James Honeycutt

While you're at it, download the JJ, JoAnne and Jason coloring page, thanks to local artist James Honeycutt, and show us your creativity!

 

JJ & JoAnne
Ford coloring pages
Coronavirus
Covid 19
Kevin Ketchum