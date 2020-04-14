Ford Designers Create Coloring Book Pages & Activities For Kids

Ford designers have come together to provide some fun for kids and adults alike stuck at home.

They've created Ford themed coloring pages and activities that you can download here for free.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Ford creative digital designer Kevin Ketchum about the project.

credit: James Honeycutt

While you're at it, download the JJ, JoAnne and Jason coloring page, thanks to local artist James Honeycutt, and show us your creativity!