Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Has Died

Together with Mick Fleetwood, the blues/rock guitarist founded Fleetwood Mack in 1967.

As has been widely reported over the decades, Green suffered from mental health issues thought to have been exacerbated by his frequent use of LSD. After a final performance on May 20th,1970, Green left the band.

Green left his legacy on blues rock music with such songs as: such as "Albatross", "Black Magic Woman", "Oh Well", "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" and "Man of the World", appeared on singles charts, and several have been adapted by a variety of musicians.

Fleetwood Mac announced they will be releasing a retrospective box set documenting the band's early years between 1969 and 1974. Including Green's music.