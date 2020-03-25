Ferndale's Valentine Distilling Co. One Of Many Making Hand Sanitizer

Michigan breweries and distilleries are mixing up something new to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday, March 19 that Michigan’s licensed distilleries are now allowed to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers.

“Even in times of crisis, Michiganders have shown their willingness to step up and help each other,” Whitmer said. “I am profoundly grateful for the Michigan distilleries who are putting people before profit and are using their production facilities to make hand sanitizer during this COVID-19 emergency.”Valentine Distilling Co. and Griffin Claw Brewing Co. have teamed up to make hand sanitizer.

Among the distilleries helping in the effort is Valentine Distilling Co. The Ferndale business has teamed up with Griffin Claw Brewing Company to make hand sanitizer.

JJ & JoAnne talked to Valentine Distilling Co. owner Rifino Valentine.

