Father and Son Shave Heads at Home & Launch GoFundMe Called Clips For Heroes

Saving money because you're not getting a haircut? A father and son, who shaved their heads at home, is asking you to donate the money you've saved to a GoFundMe campaign to help essential workers.

11-year-old Matthew Tuer came up with the idea after he and his father, Dave, took matters into their own hands.

They want other people to use the hashtag #clipsforcoronaheros and participate in their challenge. Cut your hair at home, take and post a picture with the hashtag to challenge your friends and family, and then use the money you saved to support essential workers by donating to their GoFundMe campaign.

With the money donated, they're purchasing food/gift cards from local businesses and deliver to hospitals and police stations.