Family Freaks Out at Drive-Thru Zoo When Cows Visit Their Car: Hilarious Video

A video of a North Carolina family "having a cow" is going viral after a trip to a drive-thru zoo.

The Sowell family was visiting the Zootastic Park back on June 10 when a couple steer walked up to the car and stuck their heads in the window,

Hilarity ensures as the family freaks out! You can hear them "shooing" the animals away, and one of the kids throws up because of the stench from the animals.