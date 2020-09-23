Erebus Haunted Attraction Opens Friday, Sept. 25 with Covid Precautions

Erebus Haunted Attraction, the #1 Haunted Attraction in the U.S.A., has been given the green light to open on Friday, September 25 with Covid-19 precautions in place.

Guests will be required to socially distance and wear masks as they experience the kind of chills and thrills that have made Erebus the number one Haunted attraction in the country.

JJ & JoAnne talked to owner Ed Terebus about the changes fans will see this year, and a couple other options if Erebus is just too scary for you!

COVID Changes guests will see include:

Masks, and not the Halloween variety, are required to be worn from start to finish

Social Distancing will be practiced

Additional plexiglass has been added at the ticket counter

Temperature checks at the door

Limited number of tickets sold every half hour

40+ cameras to assist with traffic flow to keep people and groups moving without backups or delays

Each group going into Erebus will only be allowed in with the people they arrived with. Groups are limited to a maximum of 6 people.

A smaller number of live actors

A dedicated cleaning staff

Hand sanitizer stations throughout the building

To keep the actors safe, all actors are required to wear face masks, stay at least 6 feet away and will have their makeup applied by airbrush, minimizing contact with makeup artists.

For more information about Erebus Haunted Attraction, please visit www.HauntedPontiac.com or call 248-332-7884

Erebus Haunted Attraction