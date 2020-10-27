It’s A Boy! Endangered White Rhino Born At Disney World
The photos of the little guy are so cute!
October 27, 2020
A 150-pound white rhinoceros was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida over the weekend. The as-yet-named rhino was born to Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park back in 1999.
Both mom and son are doing well under the care of their human keepers, Disney said in a news release.
In the upcoming weeks, the newborn rhino will be introduced to his crash — or group of rhinos — on the theme park’s savanna.