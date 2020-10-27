It’s A Boy! Endangered White Rhino Born At Disney World

A 150-pound white rhinoceros was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Florida over the weekend. The as-yet-named rhino was born to Kendi, who was the first white rhinoceros born at the animal theme park back in 1999.

Photo: Walt Disney World

Both mom and son are doing well under the care of their human keepers, Disney said in a news release.In the upcoming weeks, the newborn rhino will be introduced to his crash — or group of rhinos — on the theme park’s savanna.