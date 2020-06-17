Emagine Theater in Royal Oak Set to Host Juneteenth Film Festival Despite Coronavirus Orders: Audio

Emagine Theater in Royal Oak is planning to open Friday for a Juneteenth Film Festival, despite orders that prevent movie theaters from opening because of COVID-19.

The week-long film festival will showcase black actors, directors and writers.

It's being held in celebration of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, which each year on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved men and women in Galveston, Texas that they were free.

Tickets are $10. After royalties, $6.50 of each ticket will go to the United Negro College Fund, which gives millions of dollars in college scholarships each year.

The theater will have social distancing policies and other safety measures in place.

JJ & JoAnne talked with Emagine Theater's Paul Glantz about the festival and defying the order.