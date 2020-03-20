Emagine Theater Offers Free 10-Gallon Bag Of Popcorn With Giftcard Purchase

Emagine Theaters may be closed but they're offering carry out popcorn for home movie nights.

Emagine will have 10-gallon bags of its traditional popcorn on sale for $15 on Fridays, Saturdays & Wednesdays at select locations.

Plus, for a limited time if you buy a $25 Emagine gift card, you'll receive a FREE 10-gallon bag of popcorn.

You can find all the information you need to know about locaitons and times here