Elton John Through The Years

He's releasing a career-spanning box set on November 13th

September 18, 2020
JJ And JoAnne Morning Show
JJ And JoAnne Mornings
Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour'

© imageSPACE

Categories: 
Features
Music

Sir Elton made a big announcement Friday morning! He's releasing a career-spanning box set on November 13. It contains 148 tracks, including 60 previously unreleased songs.

Elton: Jewel Box contains “deep cuts, rarities from the earliest stages of his and Bernie Taupin’s musical journey, B-side spanning 30 years, and songs discussed in his best-selling, critically acclaimed 2019 memoir ‘Me.’”

It's accompanied by a book containing Elton's notes and a track-by-track commentary. He said in a statement, "To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio.”

Elton is previewing the collection today with the release of 1969's "Sing Me No Sad Songs." 

 

Tags: 
Elton John
Bernie Taupin
JJ & JoAnne