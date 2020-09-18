Elton John Through The Years

Sir Elton made a big announcement Friday morning! He's releasing a career-spanning box set on November 13. It contains 148 tracks, including 60 previously unreleased songs.

Elton: Jewel Box contains “deep cuts, rarities from the earliest stages of his and Bernie Taupin’s musical journey, B-side spanning 30 years, and songs discussed in his best-selling, critically acclaimed 2019 memoir ‘Me.’”

It's accompanied by a book containing Elton's notes and a track-by-track commentary. He said in a statement, "To delve back through every period of my career in such detail for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. Hearing these long lost tracks again, I find it hard to comprehend just how prolific Bernie and I were during the early days. The songs just poured out of us, and the band were just unbelievable in the studio.”

Elton is previewing the collection today with the release of 1969's "Sing Me No Sad Songs."

To delve back through every period of my career for Jewel Box has been an absolute pleasure. I always want to push forward with everything I do and look to the future, but having time during lockdown to take stock and pull these moments from each era has been a joy. – EJ xx -- pic.twitter.com/T7DrEe5Uki — Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 17, 2020