Driver Wrecks $750,000 Super Car IN New York

New York City police arrested the driver of a rare supercar Tuesday morning after he smashed into several vehicles and wrecked the $750,000 car a few blocks from the Javits Center convention hall, where a field hospital housing COVID-19 patients has been set up by FEMA. The blue Gemballa Mirage GT is a custom made version of the Porsche Carrera GT that actor Paul Walker was riding in when he was killed in a fiery crash in 2013. Police said the driver was Benjamin Chen, who was charged with operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and reckless driving. Chen founded the Gold Rush Rally, which organizes luxurious cross country driving trips for high-performance car owners.

Here’s video of the moment that Gemballa Mirage GT slammed into a minivan in Midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/2gfJ767aVN pic.twitter.com/yIYVHOPGnz — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) April 7, 2020

Check out several videos of the incident here:

https://www.roadandtrack.com/car-culture/a32067039/gemballa-mirage-gt-wr...